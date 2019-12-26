Drake Has 'No Desire To Ever Mend Anything' With Pusha T — And More Revelations From Lengthy New Interview

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Drake spent most of 2019 at Toronto Raptors games, celebrating the Toronto Raptors's NBA Championship win, and releasing songs to commemorate the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship win. He also teased work on a new album, released a collection of loosies, and popped up on with festivals and features here and there. This is all to say his 2019 has resembled a fairly standard one for a rapper not directly in album mode. Maybe that's why he's feeling reflective.

On Christmas Day — just a day after he debuted the loosie "War" — Rap Radar released a lengthy two-hour interview with the man himself in conversation with Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller (who is also an MTV News correspondent). In it, Drake speaks freely on the specter of his lingering Pusha T beef, which burned hot in mid-2018 but was never officially resolved, as well as his ongoing cold war and seemingly frayed connection with Kanye West.

"I have no desire to ever mend anything with that person," Drake said (per Rolling Stone), referring to Pusha T and the dis track "The Story of Adidon," in which Pusha revealed the existence of Drake's son and labeled him a "deadbeat dad." "That situation just went... you know, it just went where it went. There is no turning back."

West, meanwhile, has remained at the center of the beef both for his much longer ties to Drake as well as the fact that he produced Pusha's album Daytona around the time the beef went supernova. The pair have publicly exchanged words tinged with apologetic notes but have never officially reconciled. "I think that he definitely recruited a guy with a similar dislike for me no matter what he says in interviews," Drake said.

"There's something there that bothers him deeply and yeah, I can't fix it for him. It just is what it is. I could never ever, ever, ever turn my back on the things that I've said about him in a positive light... Things have changed. I'm not just some kid that's a fan anymore. Now we have personal situations, and like I said, a lot of his issues with me, I can't fix them for him."

Elsewhere in the interview, Drake addressed how he was booed offstage at Camp Flow Gnaw in November by fans expecting Frank Ocean as the surprise headliner instead ("In hindsight, I wish I would've said, 'Yo guys, Frank...' or just broke out into, 'A tornado flew around...'") as well as when we might be able to hear his new music in 2020.

The interview is about as long as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so there's obviously plenty more to dive into. Go ahead and watch the full thing in the video above.