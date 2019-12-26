Demi Lovato's Newest Tattoo Took 8 Hours To Finish

Getty Images

Demi Lovato just went under the tattoo gun again for some seriously inspirational ink.

Just a week after debuting a delicate, single-needle piece inspired by her struggle with sobriety, the singer debuted more fresh new art, this time on the nape of her neck.

Celebrity tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi posted the eye-catching, realistic artwork on his personal Instagram account, detailing the inspiration behind the imagery that he worked alongside Lovato to bring to life.

"For the incredible @ddlovato 💖 “Divine Feminine” ✨ Destruction Effect 𝐗𝐕𝐈𝐈𝐈," Capozzi captioned the snap of the pop star's latest ink.

"We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you."

Lovato left her own comment on the photos, very much appreciative of Capozzi's work.

“Thank you so much 🙌🏼 it’s incredible and you are so extremely talented 😊💕," she wrote.

According to TMZ, work on the tattoo was underway by noon and finished around 8 PM, meaning it took around eight hours to complete. And while it's a relatively small tattoo, it's teeming with detail and shading, which makes it really pop from Demi's neck. Capozzi specializes in this kind of artwork, which you can see throughout his Instagram portfolio.

Demi has been celebrating a lengthy period of sobriety among her recent breakup with now ex-boyfriend Austin Wilson. But it looks like she's doing just fine on her own, if her tributes to personal growth are any indication of the headspace she's in. Here's to hoping she's got some amazing new music news to share on the horizon in 2020 as well as cool new tattoos.