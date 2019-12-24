Ezra Miller And Dan Fogler Put Their Bizarrely Fantastic Spin On A Hanukkah Classic

Things I didn't know I needed in my life until I tried them: kale, reishi mushrooms, Airpods, Succession, and now, Ezra Miller and Dan Fogler's new holiday classic, "Hanukkah, O Hanukkah."

The Fantastic Beasts stars teamed up for a very special rendition of the beloved Hanukkah song, giving it the glam-rock treatment it truly deserves — big hair, sequins, purple lame spandex, blood, and all. Miller and Fogler also co-directed the accompanying short film, which was partially shot by their pal Zack Snyder and features a colorful cast of characters. (I personally promise that this is more entertaining than the Snyder cut.) The holidays, while perfectly lovely, are full of chaotic energy — and Miller and Fogler manage to channel that manic spirit into something truly magical.

And dare I say, unforgettable:

The Fantastic duo join a slew of other famous faces from J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World for A Magical Time of Year, a special holiday album that will raise money for the author's children's charity, the Lumos Foundation. Miller also contributed a moody cover of "O Holy Night" if you're in your feelings this holiday season. And to be honest, who isn't?