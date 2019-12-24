Ed Sheeran Is Going On A Break Again To ‘Travel, Write, And Read'

(Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran is once more officially taking a break from social media and music. The singer took to Instagram with the news today (December 24), confirming what he had previously hinted at in August: He's ready to kick his legs up and take some time for himself. He'll be back soon, he just doesn't know when yet.

Sheeran's post was pretty short and to the point, written via Notes app as is the custom. "I've been a bit nonstop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write, and read," he wrote. "I'll be off all social media until it's time to come back."

The singer continued on in a slightly emotional tone, letting everyone know that he's been, and will continue to be, grateful for their support. "To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya – and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about," he concluded.

In August, Sheeran first let fans know during the final stop of his Divide tour in Ipswich, England that he was getting ready to take a break. "As you may or not know, I've been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing," he told the crowd."This is my last gig for probably 18 months." Going into the tour's final moments, he told fans that he would be away for "a few years' time."

Sheeran's last break came in 2016 after completing his last world tour. He let fans know after releasing "Lay It All on Me" that he would be taking some time for himself. "My plan is to get rid of my iPhone, get rid of internet, get a Nokia 3310 and just go off into the wilderness somewhere for a bit," he said then. "Even if it's just a month without contact with other people."

As hard as Sheeran's been working, he definitely deserves this rest. He dropped his latest LP, No.6 Collaborations Project, in July that features Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, and more.

Check out Sheeran's full break announcement up above.