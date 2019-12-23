(Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Lizzo Responds To Body-Shamer: 'The Only Person Who Needs To Do Better Is You'

Lizzo has absolutely no time for internet trolls. And today (December 23), she clapped back at someone who criticized her weight and dared to insinuate that her body is the sole reason for her success.

According to a tweet from user @drboycewatkins1, the "Truth Hurts" singer is popular "because there is an obesity epidemic in America." And while most people admire the singer-rapper-flautist for being body positive and encouraging her fans to love the skin they're in, the user claims her message is doing more harm than good. "Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are," he tweeted.

Lizzo took to Twitter to shut that body-shaming rhetoric down and spell out the real reason for her meteoric success:

"I'm popular because I write good songs and I'm talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love," she wrote. "The only person who needs to do better is you." Lizzo then advised that Watkins stop talking about her publicly in a desperate attempt for attention, and instead, start focusing on himself. "Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me," she added. "Here's the attention you ordered."

Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for Lizzo's devoted fan base to come to her defense. "Slay them queen," one person wrote. "Go off sis," added another.

But perhaps the best response was from a fan who's so over men sharing their unsolicited opinions about women. "Honestly tired of hearing men's opinions on women and girls," they wrote. "Never ending onslaught of opinions on our bodies, our appearances, our actions, and on the violence against us. I don't care what letters are in front of your name, learn when to mind your business or how to listen."