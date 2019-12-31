R.I.P. Love — Here Are The 19 Biggest Celebrity Breakups Of 2019

Grab a glass and pour one out for all the celeb couples who broke each other's hearts (and our own) this past year. Zayn and Gigi were the first to go — splitting up so early into 2019 that we could still taste our New Year's Eve champagne — but they weren't the only ones who strolled through Splitsville. From the longtime couples we thought were truly endgame (cough cough, Miley and Liam) to the ones who lasted way longer than anyone expected (uh... you know who they are), these were the breakups that rocked our worlds this year.
The longtime couple's, ahem, last song was this year — they announced in August that they'd split up after eights months of marriage. Even more shocking? Miley was seen making out with Kaitlynn Carter in Italy that same day, and they went on to date for a little over a month before their own sliding away.
Camila Mendes and Charles Melton
Sorry, Veronica and Reggie shippers — this wound is still fresh. In early December, we learned that the Riverdale stars have taken a break from their relationship, and that they've actually been separated for a few months now.
Adele's team confirmed in April that she and her husband, who share a son named Angelo, split after more than seven years together. The simple statement read in part, "As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." These two had always been notoriously low-key about their coupledom, so yeah, that tracks.
Remember this odd couple?! The British stars' romance "just fizzled out" earlier this year, according to a source quoted in The Mirror.
For as mega-famous as these two are, their reported breakup has been shockingly drama-free (at least publicly). In October, TMZ dropped the bombshell that the couple were "walking away from their relationship," and Kylie made it clear that they're on "great terms" and focusing on their "friendship and our daughter."
Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson
Almost exactly five years after the When I Get Home singer and her director hubby tied the knot, she announced their split. In a November Instagram post, Solange called her ex a "phenomenal man" who changed her life and dished that she's now "leaning into the fear of the unknown."
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
The second time apparently wasn't the charm for these two. A few months after revealing their rekindled romance in June 2018, Zaygi called it quits again, sometime around the holidays.
Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald
Another early-year shock: the Captain Marvel star's split from her musician fiancé. In January, they ended their engagement of almost three years.
Jessie was Channing's first relationship after his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan, and it only lasted about a year. A source recently told People that the "timing was off" and they "made the most" of their short but sweet coupledom.
Over two years after their pitch perfect wedding, the couple announced their split to People, revealing that the decision was reached "mutually and amicably."
The on-again, off-again couple reportedly called it quits again in August, due to conflicting schedules. They were spotted out together just a couple months later but are supposedly just friends. Which makes sense, considering his self-described "heartlessness."
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk
After four years, this coupledom has been lost to The Shallow. Rumors of a rift between Bradley and Irina — who share a daughter — started spreading around Oscar season, and the news finally broke in early June.
Lady Gaga and Christian Carino
On February 19, amid the awards season bustle, Gaga's rep confirmed that she and her talent agent beau had called it quits. That news came after the actress was spotted at the Grammys without that massive hunk of an engagement ring.
The American Horror Story co-stars spent seven years in a topsy-turvy relationship, but they ended their engagement in March. Ultimately, though, it wasn't that surprising — the news broke shortly after Emma was seen kissing actor Garrett Hedlund. As for Evan, he went on to date Halsey later in the year.
The comedian and the actress were first spotted together at a Golden Globes party in January — three months after he broke off his engagement to Ariana Grande — but their whirlwind relationship was kaput by the spring.
Bella Thorne and Mod Sun
"I will always love you. All good things must come to an end," Bella wrote in an Instagram post in April, announcing that she and her musician beau had broken up after a year together.
The notoriously private couple quietly ended their six-year relationship — and they seem to be very well moved on. According to Page Six, Katie was overheard saying to a friend at dinner, "What Jamie does is his business. We haven't been together for months." OK, then!
Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey
It's hard to really mourn this breakup, which happened in June after the pop star and the relationship coach had been together for more than a year. That's because it opened the door for Camila and Shawn Mendes to take their friendship to the next level and largely inspired Camila's stellar Romance album.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
The fallout of this relationship was so dramatic and consuming that it almost feels like a lifetime ago. But it was, in fact, just February when reports broke that Tristan had cheated on Khloé with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods. Tristan's been rumored to be trying to get back together with Khloé, though, so who knows what 2020 will bring?!