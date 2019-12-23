This Star-Studded Tribute To Mariah Carey Features Chance The Rapper, Millie Bobby Brown, North West, And More

(Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)/YouTube

Christmas is quickly approaching, and if you're anything like us, you've probably been listening to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" on repeat since Thanksgiving. Don't worry, you're not alone. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Carey's holiday bop (as well as its first time hitting No. 1), and to celebrate, all of your favorite celebs joined forces for a festive video that honors the reigning Queen of Christmas and the song that's topped holiday playlists for a quarter-century.

The brand new video — which was uploaded to Carey's YouTube channel today (December 23) — features a lot of familiar faces. It begins with Tyler Perry announcing that the video is dedicated to Mariah Carey, jokingly mispronouncing her name as if she's not one of the most famous musicians in the world. Following his introduction were appearances by Ryan Reynolds, Katy Perry, Ciara, Ruby Rose, Laverne Cox, Missy Elliott, Olivia Newton-John, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington, and several others. Even Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner made the cut!

After the first verse, the video only gets more entertaining and star-studded. Some highlights include a cameo from Snoop Dogg, a passionate lip sync courtesy of Carey's ex-husband Nick Cannon, Millie Bobby Brown hugging an inflatable snowman, Diplo on a tropical island vacation, and an impromptu appearance by North West. Carey's current boyfriend and choreographer Bryan Tanaka also appears in the video dressed as Prince Charming, and not far behind is Chance the Rapper building and snacking on a gingerbread house.

Still, the most adorable part of the video comes at the very end. As Ariana Grande passionately sings along on the bridge and icons like Cyndi Lauper and John Travolta sing alongside fresh faces like Normani and JoJo Siwa, Carey's own kids get their chance to shine. Dressed in festive red onesies, Moroccan and Monroe rock out to their mom's holiday hit. And although they're too young to remember its release 25 years ago, it's clear that the iconic track has still made its indelible impact.