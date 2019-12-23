Of Course Baby Yoda Has A Real Name, But Bob Iger Isn't Telling

Lucasfilm

Yes, Baby Yoda has a real name. No, you probably won't find out what it is any time soon.

The Mandalorian's most popular diminutive star has been toddling around throughout the Disney+ series, winning more hearts with each additional episode. But while Baby Yoda has quickly become the object of our affections, there's still admittedly a lot we don't know about him, including his real name. No, it isn't "Baby Yoda," at least not officially.

As for what it really is, don't count on finding out anytime soon. Disney boss Bob Iger took to a new episode of The Star Wars Show with some details on the little tyke as well as some juicy scoops that confirmed a few details for us. One, Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau isn't a fan of Iger referring to The Child as "Baby Yoda." Second, Iger knows the adorable creature's name, but he isn't telling us what it is.

"I think people really want to know, what's its name?" he said. "I know its real name and it's one of the reasons why I have extra security now."

But don't fret. He won't be keeping it under his Mickey Mouse-shaped ears for the foreseeable future. There's definitely some sort of reveal on the horizon. When the time is right to reveal to all what Baby Yoda's name is, we'll also be treated to an intriguing and perhaps shocking plot point in The Mandalorian. But with one episode left in the first season that's set to debut following the holidays, it's possible that we might have to wait until the second season to debut to learn more.

Either way, one thing's for sure: Iger knows all when it comes to the popular show, and we can't wait to see the secrets he's spilling tea on come to fruition on the show.