Miley Cyrus May Be Having A 'Sad Christmas' But Reminds Us We're All 'Completely Full Of Magic!'

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With Christmas just days away, people all over the world are getting ready to spend quality time with loved ones, sing Christmas carols, and yes, open presents. But while it might be a joyous time for many, Christmas can actually be quite lonely for some. And no song understands that better than Miley Cyrus's "My Sad Christmas Song," a track that Cyrus says "still feels relevant" four years after its release.

In an emotional and heartfelt post shared to Instagram on Saturday (December 21), Cyrus explained that the track — which she worked on with Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz collaborators Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd of The Flaming Lips — is one that she wrote while driving from Malibu to her garage studio in Los Angeles several years back. And while it isn't technically new, she decided to share it again this year because, like so many others, she's feeling especially lonely this holiday season.

"Was feeling like shit cause I couldn't be with the one I loved," Cyrus wrote in regards to what inspired the gloomy track. "Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone." She also wanted to release the song to help other lonely people get through the holiday season. "If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!" she added. "You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!"

If you haven't yet had the chance to listen to the 2015 holiday tune, it's just as melancholy as you'd imagine — but still in a Christmas-y sort of way. In it, she binge watches her and her significant other's favorite TV shows alone, "rips another bong," and wonders why she even bothered decorating for Christmas in the first place. "Why'd I even put up the fuckin' tree? / if there's no one here that's going to see? / Just how pretty she looks on Christmas Eve," she sings.

To make matters even worse, Cyrus's unhappiness is impacting her family's Christmas, as well. "My little sister says I'm the grinch," Cyrus croons. "But my mom thinks I'm just a bitch." Unfortunately, there's only one thing that could bring her joy this Christmas, and it's having her better half by her side. "I've never been good at making plans / Next year I gotta be with my man." Here's looking at you, Cody Simpson.