Dove Cameron's Newest Tattoo Is A Sweet Tribute To Cameron Boyce

Getty Images

'I’ve been trying to think of a tattoo to get for him since he passed'

Actress Dove Cameron opted for a very special tribute in the form of a tattoo for her late friend and co-star Cameron Boyce.

Cameron headed to the Ten Thousand Waves Tattoo Gallery in Los Angeles, with Vogue tagging along for the experience, documenting it every step of the way. She spoke briefly on why she selected the design on the way to the tattoo parlor before she etched it onto her skin forever.

"I want to get a single needle, either like a pistol or a revolver or some type of firearm, but I want it to have either like a single rose or like a bouquet coming out of it, because I am very anti-gun and I am very pro-gun regulation," Cameron said of her choice. “And it’s sort of like a nationally-recognized symbol for peace and for anti-gun movements."

"Also, my friend Cameron passed away a few months ago and he was starting this organization called Wielding Peace. He wanted to get influential people holding things that sort of looked like they were in the shape of a gun, but then it would be something artistic or peaceful."

The Wielding Peace initiative included a series of photos Cameron's friend Boyce had started before he passed that included famous faces holding "weapons" of unity as if they were gun seen as "items that signify unity and peace."

"Household items such as musical instruments, cameras, food, sporting equipment, beauty products, articles of clothing…anything that might inspire someone creatively as well as make a strong statement with the sentiment that we need to choose a different weapon," he explained in an interview with Refinery29.

Cameron opted to place the tattoo on the outside of her left wrist, choosing a revolver with a rose shooting out of the barrel. It's a tasteful tribute to a friend who passed on, and a reminder for the Liv & Maddie star to continue to choose peace.