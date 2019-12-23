Hilary Duff's Backyard Wedding Was Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

Getty Images

It was what dreams are made of

Hilary Duff is now officially remarried.

The Lizzie McGuire star tied the know with longtime boyfriend Matthew Koma following a dreamy backyard ceremony that took place at the couple's Beverly Hills home.

Duff herself took to Instagram with a rustic wedding photo featuring her standing next to her new husband beside a vintage blue station wagon with "Just Married" written on the back window. It featured a few tin cans tied to its bumper, with Duff clad in a beautiful white Jenny Packham wedding gown. Koma opted for a simple complementary black tux for his big day.

Duff wrote a simple "This." alongside the photo, letting the pair's beaming smiles do all the talking. Koma also shared the photo on his own Instagram account, captioning it "For the rest of forever... 12.21.19."

Previously, Duff and Koma had been engaged for seven months, opting to wed with a low-key celebration that included only family and close friends, according to People.

Instagram (hilaryduff)

The couple invited a few high-profile celebrity guests, including Hilary's sister Haylie Duff, Mandy Moore, and Moore's husband Taylor Goldsmith to witness their union. They've officially been dating for about three years, following Duff's initial split with now ex-husband Mike Comrie, with whom Duff shares her son Luca. Duff and Koma have a child of their own: Banks Violet Bair, who was born in 2018.

Vogue offered a detailed look at Duff's wedding dress fitting, as it was a custom creation from Jenny Packham.

"When @HilaryDuff married singer and record producer @MatthewKoma last night in their front yard in Los Angeles, she wore a @jennypackham dress, custom-made in London," Vogue captioned the quick clip. "Watch as we catch up with the bride-to-be in the days before her wedding, when Jenny had just shipped the dress from London to L.A."

Congrats to the Duff and Koma, who are about to ring in the holiday season as an officially married couple.