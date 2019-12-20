Mariah Carey, Queen Of Christmas, Dropped The Best Holiday Music Video Ever

YouTube/Mariah Carey

In 1994, Mariah Carey released "All I Want For Christmas Is You." It trades in a festive Christmas spirit for one of winter romance, pleading for someone's presence as the perfect holiday gift. She released an adorable, grainy visual that featured her having some fun in the snow with Santa Claus.

The song and video have remained because "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has become a holiday classic. So much so, in fact, that the tune just hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in its 25-year history. It's time to let the original, 1994 video for "All I Want For Christmas Is You" rest. Now, the singer has gifted to the world the ultimate Christmas time visual for the legendary tune, so awesome and adorable that it instantly puts you in a good mood. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is definitely going to stick around another 25 years after this. Hell, maybe even 250 years.

Carey's adorable video begins with a young girl walking on the street, looking into a store window while snow falls around her. She stares at a beautiful display featuring a lifelike statue of Carey surrounded by giant toy bears and soldiers. Suddenly, Carey and the display begin to move as the girl realizes that the world around her has frozen in place, aside for Santa who happens to be standing near her and gives her a wink.

The young girl then walks into Carey's store and through a closed door and emerges in a massive winter metropolis filled with skating Santa Clauses and people dressed as peppermints parading around in the snow. At the center of this blissful scene is Carey who commands a cheery performance of her classic tune. She commands both toy soldiers and peppermint princesses in an epic, multi-scene set.

While this is happening, the young girl is having a blast. She meets up with some other kids and dances for the camera. When the performance is over, the girl gets whisked back away to reality when her parents snap her from the trance she appears to be in. As the family walks away, the girl takes one last parting glance at Carey who winks at her. Santa then flies off into the night and the screen turns into a "Merry Christmas" postcard from Carey, complete with her heart-melting smile.

Carey recently released a documentary, Mariah Carey Is Christmas: The Story Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' via Amazon that explains the process behind the song's creation process. The movie has commentary from Carey, her collaborator Randy Jackson, close friend Trey Lorenz, and more. She also recently re-released her 1994 holiday album, Merry Christmas, which features "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Check out Carey's contender for best Christmas music video ever in "All I Want For Christmas Is You" up above.