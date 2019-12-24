The 2019 Breakout Stars Yearbook: From DaBaby To Baby Yoda

Age: 20

Breakout song: The TikTok sensation-turned-cultural phenomenon, "Old Town Road"

How he ruled 2019: You already know. Lil Nas X rewrote the history books with his meteoric country-trap oddity, which spawned four remixes, became the longest-reigning Hot 100 hit of all time, and sparked passionate debates about what genre actually means. But his breakout wasn't just a fluke — Nas X's debut EP, 7, gave us his follow-up single "Panini," which he performed at the VMAs after winning a pair of Moon Person awards. All the while, the Georgia rapper stayed true to himself by coming out as gay over the summer and constantly wowing us with his seemingly endless collection of cowboy glam ensembles. What a ride it's been.

What's next: The 2020 Grammys, where he's nominated for six awards, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year; a new album that he's reportedly working on with Pharrell