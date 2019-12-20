Jennifer Hudson Stuns As The Queen Of Soul In Aretha Franklin Biopic Teaser

(Al Pereira/Getty Images)/(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Your first look at MGM's upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT, is here, and if you had any doubts that Jennifer Hudson could do the Queen of Soul justice, you can put them to rest.

Though brief at just 44 seconds long, the film's first teaser does more than enough. In it, Hudson appears in a gold glittery gown, singing out the very first verse of "Respect" before belting out the famous chorus. With her demeanor fierce and her voice strong, that powerful word — the one that, in many ways, defined Franklin's nearly 60-year-long career — lights up behind her. If anything, this first look is proof that Hudson, like all of us, wants her performance to be as show-stopping and iconic as the late soul singer herself.

While there's not a ton of information about the movie quite yet, which is directed by Liesl Tommy, the teaser's description provides a succinct synopsis. It reads: "Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice."

While Hudson will, inevitably, be the star of the show, the cast will actually feature several familiar faces. Set to star alongside the Cats actress is Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige.

Additionally, this won't be the first time that Hudson's paid tribute to the legendary music icon. She honored Franklin at her funeral in August 2018 with a powerful and evocative rendition of "Amazing Grace," and paid homage to her again in March 2019 with a medley that aired on a TV tribute special called Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul.

Per Deadline, RESPECT will officially hit theaters on October 9, 2020. And with the New Year right around the corner, it certainly gives us something to look forward to.