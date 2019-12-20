Taylor Swift And Her Cats Co-Stars Learn How To Chase Yarn Balls At Cat School

YouTube/The Late Late Show

Taylor Swift and her Cats co-stars wanted to make sure they were putting on the very best performances they could in the new Cats adaptation.

Director Tom Hooper gathered the cast together to put them through their paces to ensure they gave their all and totally transformed into believable felines in a recent segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

"Today each of you will be put through vigorous training to ensure that you give the most cat-like performance in the film," Hooper told Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, and Francesca Howard, all decked out in cat ears or furry full-body costumes.

Except James Corden was selected to take on the role of "head cat," a move that most of the cast just wasn't vibing with from the very start.

"I don't know why Tom has chosen James to be head cat," Swift, who plays Bombalurina, said of Corden. "He's already pretty annoying and this is only going to make him even worse."

Together, the fledgling felines learned to lap milk up from a giant dish, play with a giant yarn ball, go through a massive human-sized cat door, and even how to use a litter box. And yes, it's all just as ridiculous-looking as it sounds.

"I was just recently named Artist of the Decade, but after people see me lap up milk from a giant saucer I'm pretty sure they'll take that away," Swift deadpanned to the camera. We've still got your back, Taylor.

But in the end, only one cat (person?) could be crowned Best in Show. You'll have to watch the entire clip to see who composer Andrew Lloyd Webber selected as the most purr-fectly catlike actor out of the group. It definitely looked like it was a hard decision to make.

Cats is in theaters nationwide now.