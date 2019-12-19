Jay-Z's Favorite Songs Of The Year List Included DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, And More

Getty Images

Since Jay-Z is arguably the best rapper alive, it only makes sense that he keeps his ear to the streets. He's released a new TIDAL playlist, Jay-Z's Year End Picks 2019, that contains his favorite songs of the year. With picks from established industry vets and newcomers across rap, reggae, R&B, and afrobeat genres, Jay-Z shows that no matter how mysterious he may seem since he's rarely in the public's eye, he's always listening.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly who Jay-Z's favorite artist is right now, aside from his legendary wife, Beyoncé, who appears here with "Already" which features Shatta Wale and Major Lazer. Jay-Z's list is vast and varied. Solange's "Binz" is listed along with DaBaby's "Suge" right after it. Rising R&B singer Snoh Aalegra's "Here Now (Intro)" makes a surprise appearance along with Denzel Curry's "Ricky." Megan Thee Stallion's "Cash Shit" (which features DaBaby) also made the cut along with his protege of sorts, J. Cole, thanks to his smash single, "Middle Child."

Burna Boy's afrobeat tune, "Collateral Damage," and Koffee's reggae jam, "Toast," are other indicators of Jay-Z's wide tastes. We can't even imagine just how good his Best Of The Decade list would be.

