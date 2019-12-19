Tenet Is Christopher Nolan's Latest Mind-Bending Mystery

Warner Bros. Pictures

Christopher Nolan's been purposefully cryptic about his latest film for some time now. But it looks like keeping all his salacious movie secrets to himself has finally paid off, as the first trailer for his next project Tenet is a satisfying and bizarre trip into the unknown.

Tenet stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson as mysterious agents who have been tasked with one extremely important task: prevent World War III from happening. But it appears the pair have already met their own demises, as confusing as that may sound. Nothing is set in stone when it comes to this short yet tantalizing clip, and that's what we love about Nolan, alright.

At a glance, it appears that there's some very nuanced rules to the type of time manipulation seen in Tenet, and we have a feeling that none of it will make complete sense until we've had a chance to watch the movie. At the very least, it seems as though Washington can see events before and after they happen, as well as analyze them in reverse, as is unveiled during the trailer. But what does it all mean, and how did they get these powers?

Whatever the case, it all plays out in a way very reminiscent of Nolan's previous works, with Inception coming to mind. However, it looks like the stakes are higher than ever before. How will Washington and Pattinson's characters come out of this situation having saved the world from certain chaos? We're not sure at this point, but it'll be fun trying to deduce exactly what's going on.

Luckily, given the packed slate of movies coming up near the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, Tenet has a much more manageable release date. Prepare for it to melt your brain next summer on July 17, 2020. Just the summer blockbuster we needed.