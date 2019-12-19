From Timothée Chalamet to Lizzo, How Celebs Reacted To Donald Trump's Impeachment

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)/(Lisa Lake/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)/(Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing UK)

On Wednesday (December 18), the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on the grounds of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — a decision that, unsurprisingly, garnered an enormous reaction on social media. Immediately after the news broke, people put their Twitter fingers to work, by asking questions about what happens next, sharing memes, and theorizing about where our nation goes from here. And it wasn't just your average constituents, either — celebrities, joined in too.

One of the most scroll-stopping post-impeachment reactions came from none other than Timothée Chalamet, who shared a Call Me By Your Name pun on his Instagram Stories. The meme he reposted, however, pointed at one major difference between his character Elio and Trump. If you know, you know.

Instagram (tchalamet)

John Legend was also quick to hop on Twitter following the House's decision, which is not at all surprising considering how outspoken he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, have been throughout all of Trump's presidency. Legend first thanked the House for doing its due diligence before imploring his followers to contact their senators and make their voices heard.

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse used social media as an opportunity to rejoice with his followers. "Time for a celebration," he wrote before sharing his special adaptation of the classic Christmas tune "Silent Night."

Later, Sprouse returned to social media to address something plenty of people had pointed out in his mentions: Just because Trump is impeached doesn't necessarily mean he's being removed from office. And while true — a supermajority of the Senate needs to vote for his removal for that to happen — Sprouse is still recognizing the House's vote as a win. "Carry the momentum," he tweeted.

Those three celebs weren't the only ones praising the decision. In fact, musicians, actors, and YouTube stars alike called Trump's impeachment a "Christmas miracle."

In the midst of all the excitement, there was still a lot of confusion. Alyssa Milano, for example, recognized that while she wanted to "do a happy dance" and feel more "joyful," she really just felt "sad and heartbroken" at all the damage Trump has done already. Others, including Lizzo, Meek Mill, and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski just wanted to know what comes next. Porowski, in particular, asked for clarification on whether or not Trump can still be re-elected after impeachment. Spoiler alert: He can.

Other celebrities feared if the impeachment vote would ultimately do more harm than good, with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino asking his followers if "President Mike Pence" would really be any better, should Trump be removed from office. As for Kirstie Alley, her fear isn't Pence; it's retaliation.

For more celebrity reactions to Trump's impeachment, keep scrolling. The House's decision was an emotional one for us all, and celebrities are certainly no exception.