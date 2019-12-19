Dua Lipa Says Future Nostalgia Is All About Evolution

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Dua Lipa's sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, drops in 2020, and it looks to be a bolder and funkier version of the singer than we've previously seen. In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 posted on Wednesday (December 18), Lipa talked about how Future Nostalgia's going to be different from anything that she's ever done.

Future Nostalgia's first two songs are leagues wilder than anything we've heard from the singer before. The album's self-titled centerpiece is a Category 5 storm of disco that continuously grows as the song goes on; "Don't Start Now" is equally colorful and funk-tastic. It's like the singer went to sleep in 2019 and woke up in an alternate reality where the 1980s have been extended for four decades.

Lipa says in her new interview that she made this change for herself. "When I started [making] Future Nostalgia, I had a couple of people be like, 'All right, you sure this is what you want to do?' Because obviously it is so different from the last record and the last record had the success it did, but I felt as an artist, I had to grow and I had to mature," she revealed. "After touring for so long, I wanted it to be more instrumental and I felt more comfortable in the studio, so I kind of went in and gave my two cents on what I would want the production to sound like, which wasn't something that I did on my first record."

If you listen to either "Future Nostalgia" or "Don't Start Now," you'll hear Dua Lipa's conviction about being a powerful woman. On "Don't Start Now," she's over the past, pressing forward with all of her strength and, on "Future Nostalgia," she's discouraging nervous suitors from even trying to attract her interest. She's an alpha.

This focus on the power of women was also central to the album's creation. "I spoke about like women in Saudi Arabia and the rights and the things that happen or like if I'm supporting different charities and talking about certain things, especially women protesting about women's rights," she said in the conversation. "I'm never going to shy away from that and I feel like I have to be a voice for my audience as well because they gave me that platform for that reason."

Check out the full interview up above.