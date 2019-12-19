The Cats Cast Gave A Purrfect Preview Of Its Singing Talent On Fallon

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Cats purrs into theaters on December 20 and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (December 18), the world got a fur-less preview of what to expect when Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Francesca Hayward all came to the stage to sing Andrew Lloyd Webber's nostalgic tune, "Memory." Their rendition of the classic featured Jimmy Fallon and the Roots along with some awesome classroom instruments.

Fallon led the classic tune with a sweet introduction before passing the baton to Swift whose soft vocals really opened up the atmosphere. Derulo's booming tone provided a nice change of pace that was followed by Francesca Hayward's shimmering and delightful voice. Corden came next with a surprisingly warm voice before Hudson sucked the air out of the room with a bold and powerful performance.

Everyone played instruments as they sang too, striking everything from buckets to tambourines. Swift had the cattiest instrument of them all: the milk bottle. If this doesn't make you even more amped for the movie, I don't know what to tell you!

The first reactions to Cats have been pretty wild. Apparently, it's both "horny" and "bewildering" (if this is even possible). While waiting for this film to slowly slink its way into theaters, this performance may be the best bit of catnip that you'll find around.

Check out the Cats cast epic cover up above.