Lara Jean Finds Herself In A Steamy Love Triangle In To All The Boys Sequel

Netflix

Lara Jean (Lana Condor) is back, and this time she's caught in a love triangle that'll force her to make a difficult decision: Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) or John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher)? Honestly, how's a girl to decide?

Netflix dropped the first full-length trailer for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You on Thursday (December 19), and it's everything fans have been waiting for since Lara Jean and Peter had their first real kiss.

Lara Jean is about to go on her first real date with Peter, as she's clad in a stunning red dress. Peter reminds her they've actually gone on "a bunch" of dates, but LJ isn't having it – this is the romantic outing she's been dreaming of. And, TBH, so have we.

"Yeah, but those weren't real," she insisted, because they weren't the fairy tale-like moments she had envisioned all her life. We've all been there.

The trailer shows Lara and Peter spending time together, eventually exploring the high points of the pair's relationship. But back in the present, our favorite couple are entering senior year, and promising "not to break" each other's hearts. And they probably won't...except there's a new guy in town.

Lara Jean's childhood friend John Ambrose McClaren shows up unexpectedly after receiving his own very special letter. Suddenly, it certainly looks like there's another man in her life. But who will she end up with? That's something we'll have to see play out when the movie finally hits Netflix. And by that time, you should have had plenty of time to catch up by reading the hilarious and romantic books that inspired the movies.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is set to debut on February 12, which means it'll hit the service just in time for Valentine's Day.