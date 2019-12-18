Camila Cabello Apologizes For Past 'Uneducated' And 'Ignorant' Racist Comments

( Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Camila Cabello took to social media today (December 18) with a lengthy apology for "horrible and hurtful language" she used when she was "younger."

In a post shared on Twitter and Instagram Stories, the "Señorita" singer wrote, "When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it."

Although she didn't go into detail about specific comments that were made or what exactly prompted her to speak out, Twitter users claim that her apology is in reference to racially insensitive posts that she shared and liked on her Tumblr page several years ago. And although she's apologized for such comments in the past, a possible resurfacing of those posts on Twitter seemingly inspired her to apologize once again.

"I apologized then and I apologize again now," Cabello added. "I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart." And even though she "can't go back in time and change things," she wants people to know that in the future, she plans to do better. "Once you know better, you do better and that's all I can do," she said.

In the past, Cabello apologized not only for her intolerant Tumblr posts, but she also took to Twitter in 2016 to remind her fans that she won't tolerate "any kind of hate, racism, or discrimination towards ANYONE." This tweet came immediately after her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani announced a social media break, which was the result of racially charged abuse she faced after fans misinterpreted something Cabello had said.

If Cabello wants her fans to take one thing out of her most recent apology, it's that she's since educated herself on the history of such toxic language. "I'm 22 now, I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before," she explained. "Those mistakes don't represent the person I am or the person I've ever been. I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness."

Moving forward, Cabello plans to use the tremendous platform she's been given to continue advocating for equality and to prove that her past comments do not define her. "The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware," she said. "I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I'll continue doing that. I can't say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart."

