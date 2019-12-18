Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years In Prison

(MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Redferns)

Viral rapper and Instagram star Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday (December 18), outlets are reporting, after cooperating with federal authorities to help put members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang behind bars. Additionally, he will also have five years of supervised release, 300 hours of community service, and a $35,000 fine.

The 23-year-old, born Daniel Hernandez, had taken a plea deal for federal charges including racketeering, drug trafficking, and firearm offenses related to his involvement with the gang that he reportedly joined in 2017. He distanced himself from the gang around the time of his arrest in November 2018 and began working toward getting a reduced sentence after pleading guilty to nine counts. Over the course of a three-day testimony earlier this year, he admitted to the prosecution his role in both robberies and assaults as well as gave an inside look at how the gang worked.

Tekashi, known largely by the moniker 6ix9nine and easily identifiable by the massive "69" tattoo on his face, rose to prominence on social media and achieved mainstream attention with his breakout 2017 hit "Gummo," which hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went platinum. His 2018 debut mixtape Day69 hit No. 4. He collaborated on songs with Nicki Minaj, Fetty Wap, Trippie Redd, Gucci Mane, and more.

The rapper previously faced a minimum of 47 years in prison prior to his cooperation. It was widely believed that he could get a sentence of just time served — 13 months in a federal jail — but ultimately, presiding judge Paul Engelmayer decided that wouldn't be enough, telling the rapper prior to sentencing that, "You won't be going home today." He also called Tekashi's conduct "too violent." Ultimately, his 13 months in jail will count toward his two-year sentence.