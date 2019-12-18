Cara Delevingne Wrote The Sweetest Birthday Message To Her 'Angel Face' Ashley Benson

Getty Images

Ashley Benson celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday (December 18), and girlfriend Cara Delevingne made sure it was truly one to remember.

The model took to Instagram with several candid shots of Benson alongside a heartfelt, romantic caption that removed any doubts there may have been about whether the couple was still together.

"Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters. It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Delevingne and Benson have been dating for around a year, and Cara has opened up about their relationship several times – usually to brag about how lucky she is to have found Ashley.

"It's so nice to have someone in my life that supports me so much and loves me," Cara said previously of her relationship with the Pretty Little Liars star. "I'm the luckiest girl in the world."

Rumors previously swirled that Delevingne and Benson had broken up when an errant tweet surfaced from Cara's account plainly stating that the pair had done so. However, that tweet was discovered to be the product of a Twitter hack, and was swiftly deleted.

It's clear that they can't get enough of each other, which has made their relationship something of a goal-worthy accomplishment if you can get there – if your significant other is calling you "buttmunch," you're basically this close to marriage, after all.