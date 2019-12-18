Mariah Carey’s Late Night ‘Oh Santa’ Performance Was A Christmas Miracle

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey brought some epic holiday cheer to The Late Late Show WIth James Corden last night (December 17) with a festive performance of "Oh Santa." Her show of the song from her 2010 holiday album, Merry Christmas II You, was adorable and energetic enough to make you eagerly anticipate the holiday. The happiest day of the year isn't long off so enjoy this festive, dance-tastic treat while waiting for Santa to show up at your chimney (or doorstep if you don't have one).

Carey, a Christmastime legend, packed every bit of the holiday that she could into the near-four minute show. Christmas trees and presents littered the stage. Carolers were her backup singers. Kids decked out in green and red holiday gear danced excitedly in anticipation of the gifts that they'd be receiving from the Big Red Guy. Carey herself wore a beautiful red dress and swayed sensually throughout her performance of the number, breaking out a falsetto of epic performances.

"Oh Santa" is about Carey wishing for an ex-flame back and, with Santa's help, maybe he'll appear under the Christmas tree this year. The magnificent chorus of "Santa's going to come and make you mine this Christmas" is where the show really comes to life, with Carey's subtle dancing and the joyous shouts of the backup singers making it a real Christmas miracle ahead of the actual day next week. After watching this, is it too much to ask for Christmas to just be here already?

Carey's "All I Want For Christmas," from her classic 1994 holiday album, Merry Christmas, recently hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first time in its 25-year history. It comes at an awesome time, following the release of her mini-documentary, Mariah Carey Is Christmas: The Story Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' that released via Amazon.

Check out Carey's Christmas preview in her "Oh Santa" performance up above.