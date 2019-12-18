Billie Eilish Shared A Special Throwback For Fans On Her 18th Birthday

Getty Images

Billie Eilish just turned 18, and we're all getting emotional.

The "xanny" singer celebrated her big birthday milestone with a touching gift for fans who have been there for her every step of the way. You might want to grab the tissues for this one, because it's a cute time capsule of Billie moments that's hard not to start tearing up over.

The clip compilation begins with a young Billie recording a video, guitar in hand.

"Hi! My name is Billie, and I'm going to play a song that I made up with this guitar," the pint-sized pop star announces. The clip is interspersed with videos of her playing the piano, performing onstage as a younger teen, and then moving on to her playing to sold-out crowds at arenas. It's a great visual representation of her rapid rise to stardom over the past year.

It's a far cry different from many of Billie's videos she typically shares, given their usual dark undertones, but it's great to see such a tender clip from the singer, because we know how much she loves and appreciates her fans. Leave it to Billie to give everyone who loves her a gift for her own birthday rather than the other way around.

If you're jonesing for another look at Billie behind the scenes, she recently bared all in a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her mega hit "bad guy" thanks to Rolling Stone. The video even included an early demo Billie had created on her own before her brother Finneas helped her bring it to fruition with additional production.

Billie fans have plenty to dig into as the singer is undoubtedly taking some time out to enjoy her birthday. Happy 18th birthday, Billie! We can't wait to see what you have up your sleeve next.