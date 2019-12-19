Cast Photos: The Evolution Of The Siesta Key Crew

Matthias Clamer

Alex, Brandon, Chloe, Garrett, Juliette, Kelsey and Madisson call the picturesque town of Siesta Key home. They also comprise the core group that has been cutting to the feeling with the MTV series since it began back in the summer of 2017.

Before the program returns on January 7, we're taking a look at the evolution of the cast thanks to the beachy/formal photographs of the gorgeous group (which, of course, has grown through the years). And, without further ado, here is the Season 3 image:

Matthias Clamer

Share your favorite professional pic in the comments, and do not miss the premiere of Siesta Key on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c!