I’m Gonna Tell My Kids These Were The Best Memes Of 2019

(Twitter: @brittany_broski)/(Lucasfilms)/(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

From start to finish, 2019 was a wild year — especially on the internet. This year, we said goodbye to Walmart Yodel Boy and Tide Pods and joined forces to make a photo of an egg go viral on Instagram, debated who was cuter — Baby Grinch or Baby Yoda — and clapped back at an entire generation with a simple "OK, boomer." It really was something special.

As we head into 2020, we can only assume that there are going to be even more evocative, ridiculous, and culturally significant memes headed our way. And even though it's too early to tell which catchphrases, challenges, and pop culture moments are going to catch on, there's one thing we know for sure: When it comes to memes, the internet never fails. In order to make way for all of the hilarious viral moments to come, we've rounded up 19 of our favorite memes from 2019. You can thank us later.