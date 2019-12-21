Challenge Sweethearts Jenna Compono And Zach Nichols Are Engaged

Jenna Compono's Instagram

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are each other's real world forever and ever: The Challenge couple is engaged!

"I hope he knows what he’s getting himself into!... I said yes," Jenna captioned the Instagram album above, shortly after Zach popped the question at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City.

According to E! News, the location of the engagement holds special significance for the duo.

"We went to see the tree every year since we met and a lot of memories have happened in New York City," Jenna revealed. "I was so surprised and it was so sincere and sweet. I couldn't be happier."

"We went on one of our first dates there. Jenna actually showed up four hours late and the second she showed up and went to take a photo, the lights went out," Zach told E! News. "So our picture was next to an unlit tree. We've gone to the tree every year since but we've gotten there much earlier since the first year!"

The soon-to-be husband and wife first met when they battled it out on Battle of the Exes II (with their erstwhile partners), and an undeniable spark developed between the two.

They were dating on and off until Rivals III in 2016, but hit a snag when she called him back home (he did not appear that season) and he referred to her by another name. They subsequently split and saw each other during Invasion of the Champions -- but his early ouster prevented them from spending much time together.

However, they rekindled their romance post-Champs vs. Stars in 2017 and returned for Final Reckoning (unfortunately, she was ousted before the competition even began). They had a complicated tenure on War of the Worlds, but the two assured viewers at the reunion that they had "worked through it."

And now they're trading their Challenge uniforms for bridal attire! Offer your congrats to Jenna and Zach, and be sure to stay with MTV News as we approach the Compono-Nichols nuptials!