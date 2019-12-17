Chance The Rapper And Taylor Bennett Broke Out Adorable Baby Clips In Emotional 'Roo' Performance

YouTube/The Late Late Show With James Corden

Chance made the live debut of the song happen as the guest host of 'The Late Late Show'

Chance the Rapper subbed in for James Corden as the host of The Late Late Show on Monday night (December 16) and brought an epic first performance of "Roo" with his brother Taylor Bennett to the stage. This intensely personal show featured the brothers underneath a ceiling of flowers as clips from their childhood played in the background. Talk about emotional.

Chance and Taylor were seated side by side in a show of solidarity. Flowers were suspended in mid-air above and around them, also littering the floor. Chance soundtracked his perspective of the brothers' childhood with his reflective opening verse on "Roo." When he solemnly spit, "This is me and my bro," the words illuminated on screens behind them.

Chance then introduced his brother, who went into his own introspective tirade as clips of the two, bathed in red lights, played behind them. Eventually, the two joined forces for an epic melodic finale.

"Roo" appears on Chance's debut studio album The Big Day that dropped earlier this year. He recently canceled a supporting tour for the LP that was set to kick off in 2020, revealing that he'll instead use the time to "be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date."

Check out Chance and Taylor's epic debut of "Roo" on Corden up above.