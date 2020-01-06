Who Is The Most Eligible Bachelor In Siesta Key?

Robby Hayes won't be posing, "Will you accept this rose?" dating multiple women on Siesta Key -- the Bachelor Nation alum is very much with Juliette on the hit series. But who would the MTV newbie, who is debuting on the docuseries tomorrow, name as the most desirable single guy in Sarasota?

"I would say Jake," Robby (watch him in action, above) revealed to MTV News. "He is the new kid on the block and kind of had his pick of the litter. I came in with a background with Juliette, so I kind of had my mind made up at that point."

And because we had to ask, who is the least eligible?

"Jared," Robby admitted. "Poor Jared. Love the kid, but..."

Don't miss Robby, the aforementioned guys and the rest of the Siesta Key crew when the series premieres tomorrow at 8/7c!