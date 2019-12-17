First Cats Reactions Call It 'Horny' And 'Bewildering'

Universal Pictures

'I am not sure what just happened but I know it was something worth experiencing'

Cats fans will be enamored with the original Broadway play now and forever. But the new Tom Hooper-directed adaptation will be responsible for converting a whole new generation of Cats lovers, or so it seems from the earliest reactions out there so far.

The musical had its world premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on Monday night (December 16), and several critics came away with a few quick takes on Twitter to share with the world ahead of official reviews. Taylor Swift (Bombalurina) attended, of course, as did the rest of the bombastic cast: Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, James Corden, and Idris Elba, to name a few. It was a purr-fectly grand occasion.

The early impressions swirling around on social media are quite grand, as well. From what we can ascertain thus far, the highly-anticipated CGI version of the classic musical is going to be a smash hit, or at the very least a visual and aural feast that already has people raving about it – in some rather odd ways, we might add.

First, this gem, that calls Cats "way too horny for its own good." Not going to lie, that sounds promising.

This impression called the film "so special and unique," which is exactly what we were all hoping for.

This reaction assured us that all the "weird" stuff in the trailers (and TBH, they were a lot) will just melt away when seeing the film for the first time.

"Strangest," "most bewildering," and "queerest?" Cats is speaking our language already.

And this surprise revelation is sending us as well.

It sounds like these preliminary social media "reviews" are quite glowing, but if you can't wait to see it all for yourself, there isn't much time left to have to wait. You can sandwich your first viewing of Cats alongside Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it debuts on December 29.