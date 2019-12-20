Bop Shop Of The 2010s: The Best Overlooked Songs Of The Decade

Getty Images

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?

Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good.

To close out the decade, this week's Bop Shop is filled with overlooked songs we think should have been bigger in the 2010s. You'll find some new faces, some old faces, some you know, some you don't, and some huge artists with songs that might've just missed the mark, for whatever reason. Dig in and relive the past 10 years with a fresh set of familiar and unfamiliar bops.