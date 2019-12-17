Lucasfilm

Critics even referred to it as 'low-key horny' and 'emotional'

Early Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Impressions Call It 'Hopeful' And 'Satisfying'

Early impressions are rolling in, and it appears that the Force is very much with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The final film in the core Star Wars canon is about to debut, and a group of critics headed to its Los Angeles, California premiere to see the movie in its entirety for the first time ever. This is it. All that waiting and anticipating has finally lead up to this moment. How did critics find it?

For the most part, viewers were elated with what they saw, praising The Rise of Skywalker as "hopeful," a "fitting ending," and "satisfying." It sounds like this may very well be one of the most well-received entries in the sequel trilogy, in fact, save for a few viewers who needed a bit more time to think on things.

Here's a snapshot of how critics felt about The Rise of Skywalker.

Nerdist's Dan Casey called the movie "many things," including "violent, low-key horny, and full of the right kind of fan service."

Interviewer Maude Garrett called the movie "the best film in this trilogy."

Comic Mark Ellis was "emotional," but happy, thanking Star Wars for coming through "one more time."

Comic Book's Brandon Davis noted that the movie "is not going to go the way you think."

Writer and director Ben Mekler called it the "ULTIMATE Star Wars film."

The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez had one word for the film: "EPIC!"

Fandango's Erik Davis called The Rise of Skywalker a "terrific finale."

However, while most of the attendees ended up gushing over the film, there were a few critics who had more mixed feelings about the premiere, taking to Twitter to say as such.

Uproxx's Mike Ryan called The Rise of Skywalker "the most convoluted Star Wars," and noted that perhaps it should have taken up three movies all its own.

IGN's Terri Schwartz called the film "a lot," referring to it as an "apology" for The Last Jedi.

Finally, Collider's Steven Weintraub has "a lot to say," but is waiting until after the movie opens to everyone to come forward with his thoughts.

Can't wait to add your own impressions to the lengthy list? You don't have much longer to wait. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker officially hits theaters on December 20. Hopefully you already snatched up those tickets for an early premiere!