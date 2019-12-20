'Tis The Season: The Siesta Key Cast Is Taking Part In A Holiday Tradition

Gifts are involved (obviously)

White Elephant gift exchanges are popular this time of year (the one where you draw numbers and can snatch presents if you see a treat you desire) -- and the Siesta Key cast is getting in on the December tradition. But an invite to the beloved annual Sarasota gala is not up for grabs.

http://www.mtv.com/video-clips/bsushw/siesta-key-the-cast-of-siesta-key-plays-white-elephant

"It's better to be last -- that means you can steal it from anyone!" Madisson tells Juliette in the video above.

Who got unlucky number 1? Who will be naughty and steal a present -- and who will be nice and keep what they open? Watch the festivities unfold, and do not miss the premiere of Siesta Key on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c!

http://www.mtv.com/video-clips/ccogmk/siesta-key-love-at-your-own-risk