Harry Styles 'Respects' Your Questions About His Sexuality, But Likely Won't Respond

(Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Harry Styles's new album Fine Line might be "all about having sex and feeling sad," but the singer's not done getting personal. In a recent interview with The Guardian, published Saturday (December 14), the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner opened up about much more, from how he responds to people questioning his sexuality to why he was previously skeptical about therapy.

"I go," Styles said when asked if he attends therapy. "Not every week. But whenever I feel I need it." But his feelings about therapy have changed over time, and for a while, he insisted that it wasn't necessary. "For a really long time I didn't try therapy, because I wanted to be the guy who could say: 'I don't need it,'" he explained. "Now I realise I was only getting in my own way."

Now that he's experienced its benefits, he sees how much of an impact therapy can truly have. "It helps," he admitted. "I've definitely been wanting to learn stuff, try stuff. Things I didn't grow up around. Things I'd always been a little bit [skeptical] about. Like therapy, like meditation." He also began experimenting with fashion, blurring the lines between men's and women's clothing by wearing a little bit of everything from floral suits and high heels to pussy bow blouses — something he does for no other reason than because he likes it.

"What women wear. What men wear. For me it's not a question of that," Styles said. "If I see a nice shirt and get told, 'But it's for ladies.' I think: 'Okaaaay?' Doesn't make me want to wear it less though." And that's pretty much how he goes about making all of his decisions, from what he wears to what his album artwork looks like. "I want things to look a certain way," he said. "Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool ... I dunno, I just think sexuality's something that's fun. Honestly? I can't say I've given it any more thought than that."

Still, Styles is aware that people are curious about his sexuality. And although he doesn't necessarily understand why, he respects it. More importantly, he knows that he's not obligated to share that information with the world. "What I would say, about the whole being-asked-about-my-sexuality thing – this is a job where you might get asked," he explained. "And to complain about it, to say you hate it, and still do the job, that's just silly. You respect that someone's gonna ask. And you hope that they respect they might not get an answer."

Part of not getting an answer might have something to do with Styles's general rule of not using his voice loudly until he finds the one thing he truly wants to be loud about. "I'd prefer, when I say something, for people to think I mean it," he said, when asked why he so rarely uses his platform to inspire fans to get behind certain causes. "To be honest, I'm still searching for that one thing, y'know. Something I can really stand up for, and get behind, and be like: This Is My Life Fight."

For more on Styles's dating life, his songwriting, and what he felt he was missing while in One Direction, check out his full interview with The Guardian.