Mariah Got Her Wish: 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Has Officially Topped The Charts

For the first time in its 25-year history, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has climbed the chimney to sit at the top of Billboard's Hot 100. The classic, festive jam has become a staple of the holiday season and the news of this couldn't have been timed any better since this year also marks the 25th anniversary of her essential winter album, Merry Christmas (which was re-released in November).

Carey posted a simple and emotional tweet that didn't need too many words to convey how she was feeling. "We did it," she wrote, followed with a crying emoji and heart emoji.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" is always everywhere come holiday time. Since its release in 1994, the track has been certified six-times platinum and has sold more than 16 million units. Before hitting No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this year, it climbed to No. 3 in 2017.

In November, Carey broke three records thanks to the tune. She got awards for having the highest-charting holiday song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist, being the female artist with the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours, and spending the most weeks on the UK singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

If that's not enough proof to show you that "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is one of the biggest songs ever, get this: It's approaching one billion streams. No wonder that it's officially the 11th highest-selling single of all time.

To celebrate the 25-year anniversary of this classic tune, Amazon released a mini-documentary called Mariah Carey Is Christmas: The Story of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' which goes in depth about not only the creation of the song, but the Merry Christmas album as well.

