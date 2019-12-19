Challenge Recovery: Theo Gives An Update On His Devastating Eye Injury

The Team U.K. member was hit with a champagne cork in August

Back in August, Challenge standout Theo suffered a devastating injury: He was hit in the eye with a champagne cork while attending a party in Ibiza. Shortly after the Brit shared a health update, below, many of his fellow MTV cohorts offered their support. And during this week's War of the Worlds 2 reunion, the Love Island vet got the first word when he was asked about the incident and how he's feeling.

"I'm doing alright," Theo stated (watch in the clip below). "I bounce back. I've been through hard situations before, and this is another one that I will bounce back from -- hopefully!"

In a true moment of sportsmanship, all of the players applauded Theo -- and host Justina Valentine said, "We're so glad you're here." Give Theo some love in the comments -- and stay with MTV News for more Challenge updates!