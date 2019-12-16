Joe Has Even More Blood On His Hands In You Season 2 Trailer

Netflix

The holiday season is upon us, and it seems that Netflix is the gift that keeps on giving. Just a couple weeks after dropping the teaser for You Season 2, the streaming platform is back today (December 16) with a full-length trailer that, admittedly, leaves us with more questions than answers.

"It's hard to have a fresh start when the past is on your mind," Joe (Penn Badgley) says as images of his ex-girlfriend Beck — whom he murdered at the end of Season 1 — flash across the screen. Joe is starting over. This time, in Los Angeles as someone new entirely: Will Bettelheim.

It's here, on the opposite coast, where Joe (er, Will) meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an unsuspecting woman in the produce section of the supermarket who — surprise! — he ultimately falls in love with. "Maybe I should run, but I don't want to," he says as their romance continues to grow through romantic dinners for two and scenic date nights overlooking the city.

Inevitably, Will and Love's relationship actually is too good to be true. And Joe's ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) — whom he dated prior to Beck — is there to remind him of that. "You did it again, didn't you?" she asks. And while it's unclear how Candace managed to get out of her relationship alive, what we do know is that Love, like Will's girlfriends before her, is falling for his natural charm. "This is about your ex, isn't it?" she asks. "She really hurt you." Wow, if only she knew.

It's not long before the clips of Will in love transform into images of the same cold-blooded Joe we came to know in Season 1. He goes from sitting in a bathtub with blood on his hands (literally) to attending the funeral of someone he likely killed himself. "If he loves you, that's the most dangerous thing," Candace says. From there, chaos ensues. Joe's placed behind bars, Candace seemingly tries to stab him with a knife, and yes, someone else is left dead in a pool of blood inside Joe's creepy cage.

You Season 2 will hit Netflix on December 26, and something tells us it's going to be as chilling and murderous as Season 1.