Taylor Swift's Birthday Cake Was Absolutely Purr-Fect

Getty Images

When a superstar like Taylor Swift celebrates her 30th birthday, she goes all-out. That extends to the party, the outfits, the guests, and especially the cake.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that the "Lover" singer had the most amazing dessert "Taylor-made" for the festivities. Paws for a moment and drink in the brilliance that is Taylor Swift's 30th birthday cake.

The combination of kittens and roses made for an elegant yet tasteful tribute to Swift, though if we're being honest, it looked too delicate and purr-fect to cut into. Imagine destroying such a thing with a knife and cutting a piece out of it! Tragic.

But it's likely that tasty-looking cake was gobbled down with glee since there were a number of Swift's friends at the party. Celebrities in attendance included Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, Gigi Hadid, Jonathan Van Ness, and a slew of other star-studded guests. Many of them cozied up with Swift in a series of fun snaps, with attendees in holiday costumes with Santa hats, reindeer horns, and fun accessories like Christmas light necklaces.

"Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*," Swift wrote alongside another series of her festive birthday snaps, clad in a jeweled "Birthday Girl" headband and posing with a nutcracker. Surrounded by her friends and loved ones, Taylor looked positively joyous.

It was a momentous occasion, to be sure, followed by Swift's announcement that she would be the Sunday night headliner of Glastonbury. This will mark her first time appearing at the festival, making for a fantastic birthday gift for Swifties everywhere.

With a kitty cat cake, celebrity friends, and a history-making announcement, it certainly looked like Taylor had a birthday to remember. Now, who can we turn to for a copycat version of that legendary cake?