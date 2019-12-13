Hayley Kiyoko's 'Runaway' Tackles A Toxic Relationship Head-On

Getty Images

Hayley Kiyoko is gearing up for the release of I'm Too Sensitive For This Shit, and from what we've heard so far, it sounds like her new music deals with a spurned, lovesick psyche. Continuing that trend is Kiyoko's latest release, "Runaway," which arrived on Friday (December 13), a day after she hosted Billboard's Women in Music.

On the new song — which Kiyoko called "a personal favorite" of hers — she confronts a "toxic" partner, venting about the highs and lows of their relationship and searching for reasons to stick around. "If you’'e not afraid, let me hear you say / Something that won't make, make me runaway," she asks.

In a statement, Kiyoko explained that "Runaway" is all about learning to confront her own issues instead of taking it out on someone else.

"I don't want to be let down and if I am, I will spiral," she said. "I found myself waiting and searching for my partner to say something to make me upset, to make me runaway. This song is about daring yourself to find someone who won't trigger you, and to not trigger yourself. So many times we only hear what we want to hear because of the baggage we carry. We're often too quick to overreact before realizing that if you recognize and confront your own issues, you just might give someone a chance to love you and to make you stay."

"Runaway" follows "I Wish," "Demons," and "L.O.V.E. Me" as the latest release off I'm Too Sensitive For This Shit. The next and final single, "She," is due in early January ahead of the singer's North American tour. Based on what we've heard so far, you could say we have high, ahem, expectations.