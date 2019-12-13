Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Camila Cabello And DaBaby Bring A Schoolyard Strut To 'My Oh My' On Fallon

And then DaBaby splits, probably to go record another feature

One of the standout cuts on Camila Cabello's new album Romance is a playful slice of reggaeton-inspired pop called "My Oh My." On it, Cabello clears room to inhabit a sexier persona, one who's "only here for one thing," just like the object of her affection. But a huge part of its appeal is a laser-attack verse from DaBaby, naturally, who is having a 2019 unlike pretty much anybody else.

The way music gets made now — collaborators working via email, artists appearing on tracks together despite never having met in person – means we don't often get to see the actual partnerships between charismatic talents. But for this, the late-night TV frontier is a salve. Case in point: Cabello and DaBaby absolutely vibing on The Tonight Show on Thursday night (December 12) as they bring "My Oh My" to choreographed life.

https://youtu.be/y--dU8lAGs8

Most of the performance is Cabello, clad in a short school skirt and armed with two backup dancers, strutting and selling the devilish drama of the song's lyrics. When DaBaby pops in — to deliver an infectious flow that somehow mirrors the instrumental and caffeinates it further — it's just for a moment. Then he bolts, leaving Cabello (and a truly expert squad of dancers who elevate the whole enterprise) to bring the tune home with some impressive vocal runs at centerstage.

DaBaby rejoins after the song wraps; in the approximately minute and a half he was offstage, he could've conceivably recorded another feature on a whole other song for a different artist. The dude's 2019 feature credits are absolutely clown shoes, numbering into the high 30s. And we've still got 18 days left before 2020 — who knows how many he could squeeze in before then.

"My Oh My" is already a fan favorite from Cabello's Romance, one you should listen to especially when you're feeling a bit rebellious. No matter how you're feeling now, watch her and DaBaby's brief but palpable chemistry in the performance clip above.