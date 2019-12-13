Harry Styles's Ex-Girlfriend's 'Cherry' Verse Is Actually Very Sweet

(Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)/(Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Harry Styles's sophomore solo album Fine Line has only been out for a few hours so far, but already, there are several standout tracks that fans can't stop chatting about on social media. Among them is "Cherry" — a song that features a romantic, French voicemail from the "Lights Up" crooner's ex-girlfriend, Camille Rowe. And if you want to know what her verse means in English, you've come to the right place.

The song begins with Rowe greeting Styles in French. "Coucou," she says, friendly and warm. But soon, it's clear that this isn't a song about two people in love. Instead, it's about what happened after, when he and Rowe broke up and she inevitably found happiness with someone else. "I confess I can tell that you are at your best," he sings, acknowledging that she's moved on. "I'm selfish so I'm hating it."

After pleading with her over several choruses to not call her new man "baby," Rowe's voicemail cuts in. And though her soft-spoken French sounds beautiful and sweet, it's even sweeter when you realize what it is that she's saying.

“Hello! Are you asleep?”

“Oh, I’m sorry…”

“Well, no… No, it’s not important”

“Well… We went to the beach and we…”

“Perfect, Harry.”

Not only does Rowe's voicemail give the track a more personal touch, but it's also a reminder of how much their year-long relationship, which occurred between 2017 and 2018, really meant to him. And while it clearly hurt him to see his ex happy with someone else, holding onto those sweet words were his way of showing the world what he felt he lost when the couple ultimately decided to call it quits.

Although fans can't stop talking about "Cherry," it's just one of many fan favorites from Fine Line. A quick Twitter search will reveal that Harries are also loving "Falling," "Sunflower, Vol. 6," "She," and well, pretty much the entire LP. If you haven't already, be sure to set aside time to listen to Fine Line in its entirety. Trust us, it's worth it.