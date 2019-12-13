Harry Styles’s Fine Line Is Finally Here, And Fans Are ‘So Happy Listening To It’

(Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

Harry Styles's heavily-anticipated sophomore album, Fine Line, is finally out. The 12-track LP that's "all about having sex and feeling sad" is a psychedelic, featureless addition to Styles's canon. Ahead of his North American and European tour dates for his Love On trek next year, fans now have a chance to learn every last word, melody, and food reference to get prepared. They've already taken to Twitter to celebrate the LP's release.

Everywhere you look on Twitter, you'll find listeners astounded at the quality of Fine Line. From using it to proclaim having clear skin and good grades to crying at the emotional track that is "Falling," fans are out in rare form to sing their praise for Fine Line.

Fine Line was first announced on November 4. The new album came with three singles that brought the excitement for it to a nearly unbearable level: "Lights Up," "Adore You," and "Watermelon Sugar." In November, Styles gave the world its first taste of "Watermelon Sugar" in an epic debut on Saturday Night Live that saw him starring in the night's sketches, delivering a brilliant opening monologue, and also crushing two brilliant performances.

Styles's self-titled debut studio album dropped in 2017. After the two-year wait for its follow-up, it's safe to say that Fine Line is going to be the topic of conversation for a long time

Stream Fine Line up above.