Taylor Swift Slams 'Toxic Male Privilege' And Stans Billie Eilish In A Candid Speech

Just hours before ringing in her 30th birthday, Taylor Swift gave the awards show equivalent of the freedom-fighting Braveheart speech, passionately calling for less "toxic male privilege" in the music industry.

The energy and anticipation inside L.A.'s The Palladium was palpable as Swift took the stage —soundtracked by her own feminist anthem "The Man," naturally — at Thursday night's (December 12) Billboard Women in Music Awards. And, impressively, she held the crowd's attention as she launched into a 14-minute acceptance speech for the first-ever Woman of the Decade Award. During it, she detailed the sexism she's faced as a female artist, and then bluntly called out Scooter Braun, who she's been feuding with over the past few months over the rights to her master recordings.

Swift recalled learning that her masters had been sold "without [her] approval, consultation, or consent," and revealed, "Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale or even when it was announced. I'm fairly certain he knew exactly how I would feel about it, though.

"Let me just say that the definition of the toxic male privilege in our industry is people saying, 'But he's always been nice to me,' when I'm raising valid concerns about artists and their rights to own their music," she continued. "And of course he's nice to you. If you're in this room, you have something he needs." (Cue some audible gasps from the crowd of industry players.)

"The fact is that private equity is what enabled this man to think, according to his own social media posts, that he could 'buy me,'" Swift said. "But I'm obviously not going willingly."

Swift's speech wasn't all doom, gloom, and shade, though — she also praised the people who have stuck up for her and who have defended artists' rights to control their work.

"Yet the most amazing thing to discover was that it would be the women in this industry who would have my back, and show me the most vocal support at one of the most difficult times," she shared. "And I will never, ever forget it. Like, ever."

The Lover singer then rattled off a long list of up-and-coming artists who she thinks are pushing pop forward, despite being held to an "impossible standard" as women. Among them: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Normani, H.E.R., Becky G, King Princess, and Tayla Parx. She even praised Lana Del Rey as "the most influential artist in pop."

Swift's speech was the first one of the night, and it was a tough act to follow. Nevertheless, the rest of the evening's honorees — including Eilish, Nicki Minaj, and Megan Thee Stallion — shined in their own ways. Here are the highlights.