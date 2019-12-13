Bop Shop: Songs From Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Nilüfer Yanya, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?
Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.
-
Camila Cabello (feat. DaBaby) - "My Oh My"
I've had my share of Camila exuding so much glurge and sappiness over 2019 thanks to her relationship with Shawn Mendes. And while her latest album Romance is essentially "Shawnmila" in record format, I'm having a lot more fun with it than I could have predicted. There isn't pressure on listeners to swoon over how absolutely head-over-heels the couple are with this sultry track, as it's more about making the time to have some naughty fun: "He’s only here for one thing / But so am I." It's thematically darker than anything I'm used to from Cabello, and that's why I'm so in love with. Look for it to inevitably get an accompanying music video soon because this sexy, mysterious prowl for the album's titular romance deserves as such. —Brittany Vincent
-
Jose Guapo: "Simultaneously"
Do you know what the word "simultaneous" means? Rapper Jose Guapo went viral earlier this week for an interview clip in which he chuckles when the word comes up because he has no clue what it means (spoiler: it means at the same time). That doesn't stop him from flipping it into a hard song. "Simultaneously" needs to have a second definition in the dictionary now: Jose Guapo's best song so far that's a freestyle of unconfined energy. The bass can be felt directly in your heart as he raps about not knowing what the word is. Call it opportunistic or call it hilarious. Whatever you call it, it's damn good. —Trey Alston
-
Nilüfer Yanya: "Baby Blu"
Spotify's 2019 Wrapped package informed me that this smoky cut from London virtuoso Nilüfer Yanya was my top-played track of the year. While it didn't offer an exact play count, I'd guess we're looking at something around 100 spins. It's hard to resist — Yanya's voice, a cool warble, is wise beyond her years, and the mood created by her and producer Bastian Langebaek is irresistibly charming. "Baby Blu" creeps in like a late-night drive home and eventually peacocks into a whirring carousel that puts you right back in the middle of the club. Time to push play yet again. —Patrick Hosken
-
REYNA: "Clueless"
What do you get when you mix two self-proclaimed shortie sisters with a couple of guitars, some self-love, and a camera? Look no further than indie-pop duo REYNA and their latest single "Clueless." The Milwaukee sisters have created a feel-good bop that gives off retro vibes with quippy lyrics as perfectly suited for Instagram captions as they are for screaming at the top of your lungs. In between handclaps, layered vocals, and references to the '90s cult classic movie, the two dwell on a relationship that’s made to break — and the fun in knowing that it'll happen again. The most enduring piece comes during the spoken bridge as they admit, "I know I always fuck it up / But you knew that I was like that / So it's like whatever, just love me anyway." The self-directed visual is the solo, lo-fi karaoke party of our dreams, complete with pizza and satisfying sips of champagne. Perhaps clueless is the new cute. —Carson Mlnarik
-
NLE Choppa: "Famous Hoes"
NLE Choppa's "Famous Hoes" is another sinister, trap-infused, candied treat. The latest from the Memphis rapper is about memories, reflecting on a time where although the money wasn't high, his spirits were. NLE Choppa switches things up and makes it more melodic than fast-paced spitting and it works. I found myself humming the chorus before I realized what I was doing. —Trey Alston
-
Taylor Swift: "Christmas Tree Farm"
If Taylor Swift's "Lover" isn't quite Christmas-y enough for you, worry not. Last week, the pop star made all of our holiday dreams come true with "Christmas Tree Farm," a bright and cheerful year-end bop inspired by her childhood home. And although she hasn't lived on that Pennsylvania farm since she was a kid, she can still feel its magic. "In my heart is a Christmas tree farm / Where the people would come / To dance under sparkling lights," she sings, effectively capturing the spirit of the holiday season. "Bundled up in their mittens and coats / And the cider would flow / And I just wanna be there tonight."
Swift still has enchanting memories of the place, as well as past moments that she wishes she could've shared with her significant other. "You would be there too," she sings before painting a picture of her ideal Christmas on her family's old property. "Under the mistletoe / Watching the fire glow / And telling me, 'I love you.'" Ultimately, it doesn't matter where they are. "Just being in your arms / Takes me back to that little farm," she admits. She doesn't need the Christmas tree farm to feel the warmth of Christmas. All it takes is one single person. —Jordyn Tilchen
-
Yumi Zouma: "Right Track / Wrong Man"
New Zealand dream-pop band Yumi Zouma's new single, "Right Track / Wrong Man," is a total groove. The synth-driven disco-tinged track, the band's first for Polyvinyl Record Co., is as smooth as it is danceable, never erupting but never wavering from its steady percussive rhythm. Frontwoman Christie Simpson says in a statement, "This is our dance-floor anthem to the confusion of living through your twenties." Truly, we could always use more of those. —Bob Marshall