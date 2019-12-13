Bop Shop: Songs From Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Nilüfer Yanya, And More

Taylor Swift: "Christmas Tree Farm"

If Taylor Swift's "Lover" isn't quite Christmas-y enough for you, worry not. Last week, the pop star made all of our holiday dreams come true with "Christmas Tree Farm," a bright and cheerful year-end bop inspired by her childhood home. And although she hasn't lived on that Pennsylvania farm since she was a kid, she can still feel its magic. "In my heart is a Christmas tree farm / Where the people would come / To dance under sparkling lights," she sings, effectively capturing the spirit of the holiday season. "Bundled up in their mittens and coats / And the cider would flow / And I just wanna be there tonight."

Swift still has enchanting memories of the place, as well as past moments that she wishes she could've shared with her significant other. "You would be there too," she sings before painting a picture of her ideal Christmas on her family's old property. "Under the mistletoe / Watching the fire glow / And telling me, 'I love you.'" Ultimately, it doesn't matter where they are. "Just being in your arms / Takes me back to that little farm," she admits. She doesn't need the Christmas tree farm to feel the warmth of Christmas. All it takes is one single person. —Jordyn Tilchen