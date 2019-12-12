(Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images)/(Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)/(Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Pharrell's Something In The Water 2020 Has Almost Every Artist You Can Think Of

Pharrell Williams's Something in the Water festival will be back in 2020, and it's going to be bigger than ever before with artists like Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Chance the Rapper, Rico Nasty, Tierra Whack, Gunna, Beck, Tyler, the Creator, and so many more all set to perform.

Seriously. The number of artists is so large that it would be impossible to fit them all into one paragraph without driving you nuts. Just know that this huge musical show kicks off on April 24 and wraps up on the 26th across not one, not two, but three beachfront stages in Virginia Beach. Here's the full lineup, which organizers released on Thursday (December 12).

Additionally aside from the previously mentioned, there's H.E.R., Playboi Carti, Trey Songz, Usher, Sabrina Claudio, Clipse, Nelly, Snoh Aalegra, Pop Smoke, and of course Pharrell & Friends.

What exactly that means, we're not exactly sure yet. But last year's "friends" included Jay-Z, Diddy and Missy Elliott. There's no telling who Pharrell could possibly bring out.

A few additional highlights from the poster include more than just those in the hip-hop sphere. Foo Fighters, Virginia locals themselves, are set to perform along with soul-pop artist Brittany Howard, folkies The Head and the Heart, and indie dream-pop-punkers Turnover, who are also Virginia Beach-based. Add in Lauren Jauregui, Kali Uchi, and Usher, and we're still not even done. You'll have to look at the post above to get the rest.

Last year's Something in the Water included Travis Scott, Rosalía, Kaytranada, J Balvin, Jhené Aiko, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg, and more. Pharrell revealed that then that the festival would be a yearly event in the city of Virginia Beach.

Check out the Pharrell's official lineup announcement video up above.