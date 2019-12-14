Taylor Swift's Birthday, Jonas Brothers's Excellent Jackets, And More Jingle Ball NYC Highlights

Getty Images

The halls are decked. The season, as you know, is meant for jolliness. And there's no jollier place than Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019, the five-hour mini festival concert marathon that lit up New York City's Madison Square Garden like a Christmas tree on Friday night (December 13).

Every Jingle Ball is special, but as this year's first act Taylor Swift reminded us during her set, this one was particularly notable. It doubled as her 30th birthday party, with over 20,000 well wishers singing to her and a three-tiered cat cake to make her smile. And that was just the beginning.

The Jonas Brothers rocked out in their yuletide finest. Niall Horan's festive red pants were a big hit. Lizzo literally wore a Santa suit to preach a gospel of self-love and acceptance. Whether you grew up on an actual Christmas tree farm or want to celebrate from afar anyway like it's (already) Christmas, everyone had something to love at Jingle Ball. Here are the most sizzling moments that heated up this holiday concert.