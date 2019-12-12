Vampire Weekend's 'Harmony Hall' Just Got The Coolest Intro From A Kid's Choir

(Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

Leave it to Vampire Weekend to bring the Christmas cheer to The Late Late Show With James Corden with a unique and hugely adorable twist. The band brought a children's choir for an awesome performance of Vince Guaraldi's "Christmas Time Is Here," from A Charlie Brown Christmas, before leading into "Harmony Hall" from Father Of The Bride. This psychedelic holiday show was one for the books.

The six-kid choir's holy introduction set the mood and, just when it looked like it would evolve into an entire Christmas show, Vampire Weekend took things in the direction of their latest album with "Harmony Hall." Both the choir and the band came together for a magical first look at the holiday that's around the corner. Santa is at the North Pole right now dancing to this as we speak.

Back in September, Vampire Weekend gave an equally spectacular performance of "Sympathy" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. It was an explosion of colors that brung wave after disorientating wave of neon colors through the screen.

Watch Vampire Weekend's "Harmony Hall" performance up above.