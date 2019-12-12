'Who's Ready To Go Fishing?': Catfish Returns With New Twists -- And New Lies

Get those fishing lines ready, because Catfish is returning.

In a brand-new look at upcoming episodes, premiering on January 8, Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are bracing for new twists and new lies -- like the series' first time trying to uncover if a hopeful and a catfish are related.

"I've been waiting eight seasons to do a DNA test!" Nev states in the first look above, while Kamie asks, "Who's ready to go fishing?"

But that's not all: There are plenty of tears -- and a knock-down, drag-out brawl. Watch the sneak peek above to see more, share what kinds of tales you're most excited to see and do not miss Catfish premiering Wednesday, January 8 at 8/7c!